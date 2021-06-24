José Urquidy, a horse that found its way in June

The Mexican Jose Urquidy has been fiery in his last three outings in the Big leagues with the Houston Astros.

Jose Urquidy He had many problems at the beginning of the season with terrible starts and injuries that delayed his performance, however, when he returned from the last one he has shown himself ready for the challenge of taking the Houston Astros to the next level.

On June 11, 2021, Jose Urquidy he threw 7 innings giving up 3 runs with 8 strikeouts, while on the 17th of the same month he threw 7 innings with 5 strikeouts and 2 runs, while last Wednesday he had another 7-inning start without allowing runs and 6 strikeouts.

In total there are about 21 innings giving up 5 runs with 3 BBs, 19 strikeouts and 2 wins. Things continue to go well for him in the month of June and if he continues at that rate, it is not ruled out that he is in the conversation for the pitcher of the month in the Big leaguesIn total, the Mexican of the Houston Astros owns a 6-3 record with a 3.32 ERA in 76 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts.

Extraordinary victory for José Urquidy! He did not allow runs, only allowed 3 hits in 7 innings of work and struck out 6 batters. # MexicanPower #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/ONNxQTVn7F – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) June 24, 2021