José Suero, to fifth place in the Spanish Ranking

In the last update of the Espabox Ranking, the new national super welterweight champion Jose Gregorio Suero he climbs to fifth position beating former champion David Soria. El Riojano joins the welterweight lists Ivan Lacarra and catalan Christopher Lorente ascends to sixth position at featherweight, among other changes.

Updated the new Spanish Professional Boxing Ranking to 1 / April / 21, with the collaboration of the world reference web of records BOXREC, from which ESPABOX is the exclusive editor for Spain and Portugal.

By clicking on the photo of each boxer, the detailed record of each boxer appears in Boxrec.

The ranking includes 229 boxers and 27 boxers.

We have incorporated A search engine above the weight categories. Putting the name, it is not necessary to touch the enter or the magnifying glass, the weight category where the fighter you are looking for is located below, and clicking on the box that appears will take you to the ranking where it is. It will only be a matter of finding your position. Here below we see an example:

