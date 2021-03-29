José Suero: “I am very happy with the title of Spain and I want to give revenge to Soria”

Emilio Marquiegui

@EmilMarquiegui

Spain’s new super welterweight champion José «Sombra» Serum (7-0-1, 3 KO) is thrilled. After a resounding fight against the Navarrese David Soria, he was proclaimed national title last night at the Navarra Arena in Pamplona, ​​giving some surprise.

After the resounding victory of Soria against Gurría, experience and fighting at home, the condition of favorite was for the Navarrese against the Vigo. But in a tough and frank fight between the two, a cornering action came in the third round by Soria, and Suero, on the ropes, took a short crochet to the counter that unplugged the former champion (in the photo).



He was recently talking to us about the prepared combat strategy, but he only partially fulfilled it, since he not only won by counterattack, as he announced, but also went on the attack at various moments of the scarce six minutes and twenty seconds of the fight.

«You never expect this type of combat, in the end it comes out like this».

The Navarrese also arrived with a clear hand, “I did not notice Soria’s hands, I was not in trouble”.

He is very happy and remembers those who have supported him: «I dedicate the victory to my family, my friends, colleagues, my entire team and my coach». And ahead of his six-month-old niece Mariana, whose name he wore on his breeches.

For now there are no plans, but there are wishes: «This week I take it off and the following Monday I go back to the gym. I have no plan, but I would give David Soria revenge ».

His trainer Manolo Jimenez feels happy: «The work went as we had planned. They thought that Jose was an easy dish, but nothing of that, he knew he was going to take the opportunity. He is a humble fighter and knows where he should be ».

And he wants to emphasize the sportsmanship of David Soria: «It is a phenomenon, he came to congratulate us with the family. A great gesture ».