José ‘Sniper’ Pedraza dispatched Julián Rodríguez without problems

In a junior welterweight contest, former two-division champion José Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Julian Rodríguez (21-1, 14 KOs) in eight rounds.

The first round saw Pedraza box in a comfortable manner, keeping Rodriguez at arm’s length for the most part. In the second, Rodriguez was doing better and starting to make some shots. Rodríguez’s right eye was beginning to swell as Pedraza let go of his hands when the action slowed down.

Pedraza was beating Rodriguez with a lot of hard shots in the third. Pedraza’s movement and quick shots were presenting Rodriguez with a lot of trouble in the fourth. During the fifth, Rodriguez dropped his hands and hit a few shots, but Pedraza’s boxing skills and jab still dominated the action.

There wasn’t much change in the sixth, with Pedraza’s boxing skills controlling things. During the seventh, Rodriguez hit shots here and there, but not enough, as Pedraza was still outplaying him. In the eighth, Pedraza appeared to hurt Rodríguez with an uppercut and was working him with punches. Both of Rodríguez’s eyes were swollen.

The fight was stopped before the start of the ninth, as Rodriguez couldn’t see with his left eye.