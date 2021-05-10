José Sirí is burning her in the Minors with the Houston Astros

The Dominican gardener Jose Sirí is burning at the start of the Minor leagues with the Houston Astros on the MLB.

Siri who was sent at Minor leagues After not performing well in Spring Training, he is doing everything he can to get called to the big team and try to stabilize himself.

Jose Sirí He has 4 games in Triple-A, where he has 9 hits in 20 at-bats, hitting 400. with a home run and 9 RBIs.

Here videos:

We are talking about one of the most skilled players in the Dominican Republic, even though he has not been able to establish himself in the Major Leagues, he is considered by many to be one of the best and if not, the best player in the Dominican League.

He is extremely skilled with his glove, he is very fast, he hits from all sides, he has a fast swing and a respectable arm.

Joseph Siri He was the most valuable player in the 2017 Final Series when the Eastern Stars won the championship against the Eastern Bulls in the LIDOM-Dominican League.