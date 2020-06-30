We often hear many different stories about how certain athletes began their journey and paved their way to stardom. And only a handful of them, like Neymar, Andre Agassi or Yao Ming, they are trained from the first days to achieve success in a certain field; and the same goes for José “Shorty” Torres of BRAVE Combat Federation.

“One of the first memories I have in life is when I was playing fighting with my father and my brother in bed,” he recalled. “Shorty”. “At age 4, I joined Shotokan karate classes and have never stopped since then.”

From a boy until he graduated from college, Torres went through multiple disciplines and gained experience in wrestling, boxing, kickboxing, muay thai, and pankration, to name a few who build a comprehensive fund for his future. mixed martial arts career.

A defining moment for young Torres was the moment when he joined the Master Bob Schirmer in his native Illinois, United States.

“I joined Combat-Do with the head coach Master Bob Schirmer and I listened to all his instructions on what to do and when to fight. “

But José Torres did not stop there. He made sure he had the best empirical knowledge associated with the development of academic and critical thinking, which is why he chose a college graduation that fit his goals and ambitions: a Bachelor of Leadership and Exercise Science.

“Shorty” incorporated all of these references into his style, which he believes made him a unique specimen. “As a fighter, I know I am unique because of my achievements and my pressure and my fighting style. I always want to put on a show and have fun. I don’t fight for myself, I do this for other people. To make them happy, inspire, guide and teach them to achieve their goals ”he assured.

This mentality was something that Torres brought to his life, in all aspects, especially as a mixed martial artist, never forgetting his roots and his early days.

“I fight for two reasons,” he shared. “I fight to live life and achieve all the goals that both my late father and brother wanted to achieve. I also strive to be a hero and an inspiration. Showing people that because we had a difficult education does not mean that you cannot be successful and achieve goals. I want to show people that if “Shorty” can do it, anyone else can also do it. “

With an impressive resume; two world titles at the IMMAF World Amateur Championships and as champion of two divisions of the Titan FC On the US regional scene, Shorty Torres hopes to emulate the same success internationally, in BRAVE Combat Federation.

“I want to be a double champion again for the third time”revealed. “I did it twice in my career, once as an amateur and then right after I became a professional athlete. Now I’m going for ‘the third’ and I want to do it as soon as possible, ”he said.

The reason behind such an ambitious goal is clear: to share with others what you were able to achieve.

“I want to be remembered for helping and inspiring as many people as I could”Torres pointed out as his desired legacy.

“I want to achieve these goals as quickly as possible to create a resume and save enough money to open my own gym, expand my Team Shorty Foundation. In this way I could help many people not only in my community, but throughout the world, so that they can achieve their goals as well, and learn that anyone can do it in the right direction “he concluded.