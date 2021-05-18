José Sacristán surprises when he speaks in these terms about Ayuso

The Conversation Spain

Mega container ships: this is how 80% of international trade moves

Container terminal of the port of Hamburg. Shutterstock / Jonas Weinitschke The stranding of a mega-ship in the Suez Canal has highlighted the relevance of an economic sector essential to understanding a phenomenon such as globalization. However, what do we know about the transport of goods by sea? Currently 80% of international trade travels by seas and oceans. If the total volume of goods transported by this route was just over 2.6 billion tons in 1970, in 2019 it exceeded 11 billion tons. This exponential growth has been led by around 98,000 ships, which transport all kinds of goods between any of the ports on the planet. A fleet that consumes 300 million tons of fuel, releasing more than 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere – and the oceans. This extraordinary growth in trade volume is perfectly linked to the greater integration of the world economy and the intensification in the phenomena of regional interdependence and industrial relocation. Global logistics chains are articulated through complex maritime networks, the operation of which affects all productive activity. The global shipping traffic on any given day. Marinetraffic.com An ‘invisible’ industry Advances in shipping design and cargo capacity from the late nineteenth century to the present day have driven unstoppable progress based on the generation of economies of scale. Ships are getting bigger and faster. On average, in 2021 container ships are four times larger than at the beginning of the century. For their part, oil tankers have multiplied in size on an even more pronounced scale. A larger dimension implies an increase in the load capacity. More speed also means lower costs. These factors, combined with the revolution in information technology and the liberalization of the capital market on an international scale, explain (in part) the industrial and business relocation phenomena of the last decades. In this sense, the world has become smaller. Despite the progressive trend towards gigantism and its vital economic importance, maritime transport remains a very little known sector. What Tenold, Harlaftis and Valdaliso have called an invisible industry. Great Maritime Powers: Global Operators Maritime transport and logistics companies are the great unknowns of the globalization process. During the 19th century, in the era of steam navigation, the British merchant fleet dominated world trade, driving the international spread of industrialization. Other imperial powers such as France, Germany and Japan also embarked on the maritime adventure at a time of strong international competition. On numerous occasions, maritime transport companies formalized commercial agreements, known as Maritime Conferences, for the distribution of markets. These agreements entailed the consolidation of regional cartels, strengthening the role of the large shipowners in the face of competition. These Maritime Conferences evolved throughout the 20th century, giving way to the great maritime alliances that we know today. Who owns what? There is hardly anything left of the golden age of the national pavilions of the steam age. Only Japan remains among the top ten countries in the world in shipping cargo capacity. In 2020, Greece led the way in ship ownership, with 17.77% of the total, followed by Japan with 11.38%. China ranked third with 11.15% of global operating capacity. The United States barely represents 2.79% according to UNCTAD. Another very particular aspect refers to the multiplication of convenience records in countries such as Liberia, Bahamas or Panama. Due to its complexity, this could be discussed in another article. Alliances have evolved towards a business unification process. In recent years, the global container shipping business has experienced a significant level of concentration, with mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances between the world’s major shipping companies. The world’s four major shipping operators APM-Maersk, MSC, COSCO Group and CMA-CGM Group absorbed more than half of the world’s container traffic in 2020. The latest relevant actions have been the merger, after the approval of the Chinese Government, of COSCO and CSCL, two of the largest transport groups in China. After this operation, they have become the third largest container operator in the world. It is still too early to know how this merger will affect the market because, in addition, both companies are integrated into strategic alliances. On the other hand, CMA-CGM has announced the purchase of APL, which will strengthen its position as the fourth global operator. Shutterstock / EQRoy Ports and logistics terminals As facilitators of international trade, ports are the nodes of the network that forms maritime transport and as such are very sensitive to economic shocks. Critical phenomena such as natural disasters, armed conflicts, terrorist actions, accidents or health crises such as the current pandemic, severely modify their operation, even altering their connectivity and positioning in commercial networks in the medium and long term. The health crisis is causing a contraction in commercial activity, with a direct effect on the port sector on a global scale. Ports continue to be the meeting place between the local and the global. They are usually managed by a port authority, which in many cases is public in nature. This institution manages the infrastructure and coordinates the services. In general, port services are transferred to the private initiative under a tender and concession regime when infrastructure is required for their provision, as is the case of container or multipurpose terminals. In port terminals, the global logistics chain becomes visible. The development of the container as a means of storage and handling of merchandise has been one of the greatest technological revolutions of the 20th century. These boxes facilitate loading and unloading operations in ports, as well as road transport and door-to-door service between sellers and buyers. Container traffic experienced a qualitative and quantitative leap in the 1990s, as a result of its progressive penetration in the sector. At present, it is an inseparable part of the image of ports and the process of economic globalization. Integrated maritime markets Container traffic has involved major transformations in ports. Its infrastructures have had to adapt but also the organization of work. The mechanical means in the stowage and construction of container terminals have required public-private collaboration through long-term administrative concessions. The management and operation of container terminals has become an important business activity, characterized by strong concentration. Shipping companies and logistics operators coordinate their activities, integrating their activities. Thus, they have achieved the ability to control the operation of the global logistics chain. In 2019 five global operators: PSA International, Cosco Shipping Ports APM, Terminals, Hutchinson Ports and DP World were the main players in terms of container handling. That year, they moved at least 30% of the world market. But, due to the pandemic and despite the upward results of 2019, the rate of expansion of container terminal capacity will contract by at least 40% in the next five years, according to the specialized consultancy Drewry. This consulting firm foresees that, in the next five years, global container terminals will see their capacity grow at an average annual rate of 2.1%. Shutterstock / Aerial-motion The future of maritime transport Already before the pandemic, maritime and port operators had reduced their expansion plans due to regulations mitigating the effects of global warming. Among them is the reduction of polluting emissions generated by shipping companies. These regulations augured a trend towards relocation, after years of sustained growth reinforced by industrial relocation marked, among other reasons, by affordable shipping. With the pandemic, relocation strategies have been accentuated. The reasons are, essentially, the vulnerability in some sectors and the distance between the production centers and the final destination (which has generated problems in the optimization of demand). This crisis can have significant effects on the international maritime-port system. The disruption of maritime flows and the reconfiguration of supply and demand on a global scale could affect the strategic agenda of large transnational companies. The revaluation of local production is the other side of the crisis in supply chains. Paradoxically, this fact contrasts with the rise of electronic commerce. In short, the sector is in a transition phase in the short and medium term. With the episode of the Suez Canal, the problems generated by the naval gigantism and the operational and logistical difficulties that, finally, can affect the profitability of the business itself have become clear. The shipping industry is moving towards greater sustainability, especially in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and ocean pollution. This challenge has been joined, after the coronavirus crisis, by the growing possibility of an industrial relocation that could undoubtedly restructure maritime networks on a global scale.This article was originally published in The Conversation. 