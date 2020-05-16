Durango, Coahuila, Colima, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Tamaulipas approve health actions, reactivation of the economy and attention to poverty

Only companies that comply with the protocols determined by the Health and Economic Development authorities may operate, agreed the governors of Durango, Coahuila, Colima, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Tamaulipas in the Interstate Meeting COVID-19, where they outlined a work agenda with actions aimed at these issues.

The priority is to take care of the health of the duranguenses, but we are aware that economic activity must be reactivated gradually, “said José Rosas Aispuro, Governor of Durango, agreeing that more than seven entities, health actions and protocols, reactivation of the economy and attention to poverty.

The general agreements reached at the Inter-institutional Meeting are: the construction of the new normality in the midst of the active pandemic with the economic reactivation by stages and priorities; priority protection for vulnerable groups and the financial viability of the states.

These agreements establish that only companies that comply with the protocols determined by the Health and Economic Development authorities may operate, which are being prepared to make themselves known and that no one is called surprised.

We are in a position to support the opening scheme, but it is important that safety schemes are complied with for its workers, because the most important issue is taking care of people’s lives and health, “said the Durango governor.

In addition to the meeting, Durango Governor, José Rosas Aispuro Torres, the leaders of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca; from Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón; from Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís; from Colima José Ignacio Peralta Sánchez and representing the Governor Enrique Alfaro, the Secretary General of the Government of Jalisco, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, as well as the heads of the Secretariats of Health and Economy of each entity, being the host, Silvano Aureoles Conejo, Governor from Michoacan.