José Ron, the loves of the protagonist of Rubí | Instagram

Originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, José Ron has conquered the hearts of countless women through his interpretations in soap operas and series, including some actresses, knows here some names of his loves.

Edgar José Ron Vazquez Better known only as José Ron, he has become famous for being one of the most attractive galleries on television so irresistible that some of his co-stars have fallen into his arms.

Born on August 8, 1981 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, who after turning 18 in Mexico is the age of majority, decided to try his luck in the capital because he was passionate about acting, and had a great desire to excel in television and theater.

Their green eyes and 1.77 meters high have captivated her co-stars, did you know that at least she has had a relationship with four actresses, Do you want to meet them?

Ariadne Diaz, was born on August 16, 1986, participated as a protagonist with the handsome gallant in the soap opera « La mujer del Vendaval » in 2012.

Iran Castillo, the beautiful singer and actress could not resist the charms of José Ron, is known for her appearances in TV soaps in the 90s and early 2000s, he is currently 43 years old but looks like he is twenty years younger.

Another beautiful and talented actress who was part of Jose Ron’s girlfriends was Africa Zavala, who has so far 12 years of artistic career is currently expecting a baby from her current partner and they are very happy together.

To finish with a flourish we also have in the list a Daniela Álvarez She is a beauty queen of Colombian origin who is also a model and television presenter who also passed through the arms of the Jalisco actor.

As you can see we would not know if he was captivated by the beauty of these pretty women Or if, on the contrary, they were the ones who were shocked when they met him.

