The actor shared with his followers the reasons why he had to receive medical attention

José Ron

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

This weekend, the actor José Ron He was invited to participate in a live broadcast through Tik Tok, where he would answer questions sent by his followers, however, he was unable to attend due to severe pain for which he had to go to the hospital in an emergency.

In a couple of videos, the protagonist of “Rubí” apologized to his followers, who were waiting for him to share an afternoon together: “I started to feel bad and I didn’t think twice and went there (to the hospital)“

He explained that since Saturday morning he began to feel a strange pain in the abdomen, just on the left side and although he was very scared, he continued with his activities as normal. But the scare did not end there, since a few hours later when he was bathing he felt the same pain again:

“I got scared again so I didn’t want to wait I wanted to prevent, I wanted to go to the hospital and see what I had“He explained.

At first, Ron suspected that it could be appendicitis, a symptom that was ruled out by the specialist:

“Fortunately I’m fine, they gave me medicine and I had to do some studies“

After clarifying his medical situation, the actor thanked his girlfriend, Jessica Diaz who took his place during the broadcast that he shared with the more than 400 thousand fans who follow him on that social network.

.