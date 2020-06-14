José Ron could leave soap operas after playing Rubí | Instagram

Several social media users have speculated that the mexican actor José Ron could leave soap operas after finishing his starring in Rubí.

It was through his account Instagram that José Ron the protagonist of soap operas like « Ruby » and « For loving without law » He shared a video where he demonstrates one of his passions.

José Ron appears playing a drums playing the well-known song « Nothing else matter » of the famous group Metallica.

« They do not know since when I wanted this role and for one thing or another I did not take it out, today I finally sat down to give it to him and yes, I am happy, » he shared on the recording.

So far the recording adds more than 77,452 thousand views and a great list of comments, which highlight that he has a great talent for music.

« Esooooooo I want that drummer in my band », « The most talented gym partner », « Ahuevo metallica knew that jose ron does not listen to regeaton », comments received by the actor.

José Ron recently brought great happiness to her followers When he confesses to a well-known magazine that he has no partner and finds himself enjoying being single until love knocks on his door again.

The actor confessed that he is focused on your musical project and in the organization of football matches for the benefit of celebrities and players who have become legends, for this reason their followers believe that they could lean a little more with the music and leave soap operas aside.

The handsome actor from Guadalajara established himself as one of the artists preferred by the public after he launched as well as Thalia his romantic stories in the mexican television.

Currently the actor has 38 years old and it seems that it will be the first time that he appears in two productions at the same time since he will appear both in the afternoon and at night, playing two completely different characters.

