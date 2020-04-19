José Ribagorda criticizes those who “intimidate” those who fight against Covid, and applauds his neighboring nurse

Journalist José Ribagorda He has criticized those who write messages asking their neighbors if they work in public places where they could catch coronavirus, look for a new home.

Through a message spread on his Twitter profile, the presenter of Telecinco Weekend News he has called these people “miserable” who “intimidate those who are in the front line in the fight against Covid-19”.

In contrast to this situation, “in my town we applaud our nurse Rita who is risking her life for others on a daily basis.” “Proud of her, proud to have neighbors like this,” added Ribagorda, also attaching a video in which this nurse receives applause from the people of her town.

Far from intimidating the health workers who are the first line in the fight against #covid, as some miserable people have done, in my town we applaud our nurse Rita, who daily risks her life for others. Proud of her, proud to have neighbors like that. pic.twitter.com/KcTYgTGWTC – Jose Ribagorda (@joseribagorda) April 18, 2020

Your partner on the set, David CanteroHe has also sent a message in relation to the health crisis that the country is going through, but in this case he has done so to cry out against the political class: “Enough of hoaxes and interested lies.”

