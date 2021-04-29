José Ramón Fernández sentences to the arbitration of the Concachampions after harming Club América

The Eagles of America drew against him Portland Timbers of the Major League Soccer with a dubious penalty at the last minute, which has caused controversy among fans, players and journalists, because despite the implementation of the VAR, the Concachampions still leaves much to be desired.

The journalist from ESPN, Jose Ramon Fernandez was among the first to rant against the arbitration of the ConcacafThrough his official Twitter account, the mythical Joserra unleashed his anger against the past in the Concachampions match.

“America was beating Portland 0-1 in the Concachampions. Little by little it dominated the game and achieved a very important result with Roger Martínez’s goal. Seconds before the end of the match a dubious penalty was scored and Portland tied the meeting”.

“The arbitration in the Concachampions is a shame. #Concachampions”.

The Águilas del América will receive the Major League Soccer team at the Azteca Stadium on May 5, where, winning by any score or drawing at zero, they will get their pass to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League.

