José Ramón Fernández launches terrible accusation against Faitelson because of the European Super League

José Ramón Fernández, journalist and presenter of the ESPN network, enraged David Faitelson, his friend and collaborator in the various programs of said sports network, by ensuring that he is a manipulator of information for not speaking the truth about what is happening with the European Super League.

During the Spicy Soccer program, José Ramón Fernández went with everything to Faitelson, because he pointed out that the Premier League clubs abandoned the competition due to the pressure of their fans, who took to the streets and protested in against the European Super League for wanting to ‘privatize’ football.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Celestial fans protest against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

Faced with these accusations, ‘Joserra’ exploded with anger and annoyance against Faitelson, and told him that in the Super League statement it was clearly said that there was external pressure from the confederations for the English to leave the tournament, adding that he is a manipulator to the not telling the truth.

“The English teams that left the European Super League were pressured externally to leave the tournament,” said Joserra.

“José Ramón, the movement was blocked by the English teams themselves that signed at first and left, then later they were partly pressured by their fans who came out to protest on the streets, and how good they did.” Faitelson replied. .

“No, they were pressured by their governments, which now FIFA did not bother because the governments intervened. No problem, the European Super League is not going to take away and hopefully there will be no retaliation against the teams that were involved there. You are, I accuse you of being manipulating the information, you are a manipulator of the first line Faitelson, you do not read clearly, you have always been a great manipulator. ”, He assured sternly.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content