José Ramón Fernández attacks Cruz Azul after his duel against América

Sports journalist Jose Ramon Fernandez of the ESPN chain, attacked the Cruz Azul team after the approach of his match against the America club, on matchday 15 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

I don’t understand why Cruz Azul decided to play until the last 15 minutes of the match against a defensive América. A penalty had to come, a hand inside the area to tie it to a goal. Much more was expected from this game “, were the words of José Ramón Fernández.

The experienced communicator left his message through social networks, where he said he did not understand why coach Juan Reynoso’s team decided to play in the last 15 minutes of the game, against a very defensive team like América.

Much more was expected from this match. # – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) April 18, 2021

José Ramón Fernández was clear in his opinion after the 1-goal draw in the Liga MX youth classic, ensuring that much more was expected from both teams in this match where they fought for the lead of the table.





