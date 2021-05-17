José Ramón de la Morena surprises by revealing who has voted in the Madrid elections

Pablo Motos and José Ramón de la Morena on the set of ‘El Hormiguero’. (Photo: THE HORMIGUERO)

José Ramón de la Morena has gone to have fun at El Hormiguero. The presenter of El Transistor en Onda Cero and the legendary host of El Larguero, on Cadena SER, has granted a sincere interview to Pablo Motos in which he has spoken about his journalistic and political career.

The journalist, who a few months ago announced that he is leaving radio after 40 years of career, that what he wants now is the owner of his time. “We got a fairy godmother who told us ‘what do you want to be’ and I wanted to be a journalist at any cost. To whatever it was and he gave it to me but in exchange for giving him everything. I gave him everything and there is a good day when you realize that you have nothing ”, said De la Morena.

The protagonist of one of the most successful times of Spanish sports radio has explained that he has lost many things by dedicating himself 100%. his profession: “One day you wake up and say ‘this is over’. And you do it. You have to have someone who asks you, who is very worthwhile, an important reason and a little effort against your ego and the rest is rolling ”.

They have also talked about politics and how. The journalist has pointed out that the current generation of politicians is one of the worst in history but has commented that it is what Spanish society deserves.

What no one expected was that De la Morena would openly say that, being on the left, he voted for the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the last elections to the Community of Madrid, where the popular swept with more than 1.6 million votes and 65 seats.

In this context, the Onda Cero journalist has said that he read an interview with the philosopher Fernando Savater d & iacut …

