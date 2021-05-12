José Ramírez reaps his tenth home run of the season

The Dominican slugger of the Cleveland Indians, Jose Ramirez, I let the Chicago Cubs know who is in charge during the afternoon of this Tuesday, after a virtuous shift of seven pitches to tie the mark of the second position of the home run lead in the current season of MLB.

During the afternoon of this Tuesday in a confrontation between the Clevaland Indians and Chicago Cubs, the Dominican, Jose Ramirez, I made it clear to pitcher Adber Alzolay his great attributes as a hitter, who in a turn of seven pitches, finding himself on a three-ball count and two strikes, deposited the ball behind the right-field fence.

Jose Ramirez, I took a trip through right field as a result of a fly, who made contact with a fastball with a speed of 93.4 miles per hour, depositing the ball in the home run zone with a distance of 387 feet, tying for second place in home runs of the whole MLB with the Cuban-American JD Martínez, with a total of ten, only both being surpassed by Ronald Acuña.

Fruit of the aforementioned hit in the form of a quadrangular, Jose Ramirez, erased his streak of three straight games without hitting a home run, this being his tenth of the current season of MLB, In addition to its third hit at the beginning of May, the second month of the campaign concerns 2021.