José Ramírez hit his first two home runs of the season

The dominican Jose Ramirez rang his first two home runs of the 2021 season in the MLB.

Ramírez has been in the conversations for the AL MVP for three seasons, from early on he has made it clear that he is going for the award and his numbers are speaking for themselves.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jose Ramirez batted 4-2 with four RBIs and two scored, adding his first two home runs .

Here the videos:

I wish Jose Ramirez was taller because his swing is sooo sweet in MLB The Show pic.twitter.com/IX8rTSjXJC – Mike Dro $ 9L (@MikeDroTV) April 7, 2021

Final!! José Ramírez 4 – Real 2 # MLB @MrLapara @windtelecom pic.twitter.com/dwWMzTqYIx – Victor Ml. Báez S. (@VicBaezS) April 7, 2021

Most pulled home runs since 2019: Nolan Arenado: 40

Pete Alonso: 39

Alex Bregman: 39

Jose Ramirez: 38

Cody Bellinger: 38 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 7, 2021

Now the Dominican is hitting 350. With two homers and four RBIs, he led his team in batting average so far this season. MLB 2021.