(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN +, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

• José Ramírez 139.6 lbs vs. Josh Taylor 139.6 lbs

(Undisputed Jr. Welterweight Championship – 12 Rounds)

Judges: Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld

Referee: Kenny Bayless

• José Zepeda 140 lbs vs. Hank Lundy 139 lbs

(Jr. Welterweight – 10 Rounds)

• Elvis Rodríguez 139.8 lbs vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.8 lbs

(Jr. Welterweight – 8 Rounds)

(ESPN +, 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT)

• José Enrique Vivas 127.4 lbs vs. Louie Coria 127.5 lbs

(Featherweight – 8 Rounds)

• Andres Cortes 132.2 lbs vs. Eduardo Garza 132.5

(Jr. Lightweight – 8 Rounds)

• Robeisy Ramirez 126.6 lbs vs. Ryan Lee Allen 125.4

(Featherweight – 6 Rounds)

• Raymond Muratalla 137 lbs vs. Jose Gallegos 139.6

(Lightweight – 8 Rounds)

• Javier Martinez 162.5 lbs vs. Calvin Metcalf 160.4

(Middleweight – 6 Rounds)

In a fight for superlight supremacy, champions José Ramírez (26-0, 17 KOs) and Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) will meet tomorrow night at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. .

Ramírez and Taylor were face to face for the last time this Friday at the official weigh-in of the evening.

Ramirez stopped the scale at 139.6 pounds, while Taylor logged 139.6 pounds, leaving everything ready to step into the ring.

This is something of what the protagonists of the evening commented:

Jose Ramirez

“I have faced many left-handed fighters in my career. At an amateur and professional level. I’ve been preparing for this fight my whole life. I am very well physically. I believe in my abilities and I will do my best. I always train like I’m not the favorite. I always train as if every fight is the biggest fight of my career. I can’t afford to lose. That has always been my mindset. I always find a way to win. I will find a way to win.

Josh taylor

“I loved every minute of the camp in Las Vegas. I respect every fighter who enters the ring. You don’t become a unified champion by luck. You have to be a great fighter. I respect him a lot. He’s a great fighter and a great person, but on Saturday night, as soon as the bell rings, all that respect goes out the window. I’m sure I’ll get the knockout on Saturday. “

The fight, which is promoted by Top Rank, will be televised by ESPN and by Space in Latin America.