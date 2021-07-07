José Quiles: “You have to go to some Games and say: I’m going to win”

07/07/2021 at 06:30 CEST

José Quiles is a brave man. He has a winning mentality so he thinks that in Tokyo he can do something great. He is not intimidated by anything and if he travels to the other part of the world with some Games in between, it is to hang a gold medal. It is what he aspires to and he says it completely convinced.

It will be his Olympic debut and he acknowledges that he has set high expectations: “A little yes, but right now I am in my best sports form to get to Tokyo, I am going for everything. I’m better than ever physically and mentally & rdquor ;.

In order to fulfill his dream, he is clear about what the keys will be in the Olympic boxing competition and with what mentality to travel to Tokyo: “Above all, you have to arrive in the best possible shape of your career and, specifically in boxing, try to get a good weight because this is something very, very important. Another key is to be focused on what you can achieve. If you go with the mentality that I am going to participate, you are going very badly, you have to say: I am going to win & rdquor ;.

Getting the Olympic place has not been easy for José Quiles: “It has been very complicated, very difficult due to injuries, family problems & mldr; heading into qualifying, but we were able to get through it and I’m very happy & rdquor ;.

One of the attractions that the Eldense boxer will have is that his partner and friend Gabriel Escobar will also be at the Games: “We have been working together with Gabi for seven years, we have talked about it a lot. It has always been a dream for us to go to the Games and share it with someone like him is a huge motivation.

A reference coach

And if you want incentives, the best will be on the corner. Rafa Lozano, the coach, won two Olympic medals at the time (silver at Sydney 00 and bronze at Atlanta 96).

Quiles dreams of gold at the Games

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

“It is a huge inspiration for me. It is quite a support, since it gives us a lot of advice, above all that we have the maximum confidence in ourselves and that we mentalize that we can win anyone & rdquor ;.

In Tokyo he sees a José “fulfilling a dream & rdquor; and despite the fact that his goal is gold, he assures that “I would settle for a medal. I wouldn’t complain to her & rdquor ;. The fighter is very clear that his dream “is to win the Olympic Games, so until this happens, I still see professionalism far away & rdquor ;.

Although he acknowledges that Olympic and professional boxing “are like different sports & rdquor ;, he admits that“ I would like to try the hard bandage and the small glove to know what it feels like to box professionally, but right now he doesn’t call me for nothing attention & rdquor ;. The Games are in charge.

The Jose Quiles test | VALENTÍ ENRICH