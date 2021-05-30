José Pérez, former secretary of Luis Miguel, will sue the production of the singer’s series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The former director of personal affairs of Luis Miguel, José Pérez, could sue the singer’s biographical series for defamation. This was after José was identified in the fiction as responsible for a robbery of the singer and the accident he suffered in Lima, Peru.

During an interview with the Argentine program Intrusos, Carlos Ruiz, Pérez’s legal representative, reported that the affected person will seek to proceed legally against the Netflix production and revealed that whoever was the singer’s former director of personal affairs for 11 years, has had various effects on his personal life after the series.

“José Pérez expresses feeling betrayed and offended by the negative and defamatory projection that his image is being given in the series, season two,” he reported. “It leads to legal action in the near future because he was not consulted by the production to use his real name or the content of the script.”

According to the lawyer, José’s family has been deeply affected by the series and, even, one of his daughters tried to take her own life as a result of the portrait that was made of her father in fiction.

“Dates and situations that did not occur are projected. They are considered defamatory and untruthful and that they significantly affected his daughters, his family and José Pérez himself. One of them even considered taking her own life. “

“If there is someone, and the only one who, derived from that employment relationship, has all the information and details of the private life of the main character of the series, it is precisely José Pérez,” he concluded.

Throughout this second season, José Pérez, played by Argentine actor Juan Ignacio Cane, took on the antagonistic role in the life of Luis Miguel. At the beginning, during the timeline that unfolds throughout the 90s, José has a job as a driver for Hugo López, the singer’s manager.

However, as the plot progresses, Pérez begins to collude with the character of Patricio Robles so that Luis Miguel loses confidence in his close team and decides to work with them.

Thus, in the series endorsed by ”El sol”, José becomes Luis Miguel’s manager until 2005. In the timeline that takes place at the beginning of the 2000s, Pérez is responsible for an accident that puts the entire career of the singer at stake.