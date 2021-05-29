José Pérez, former manager of Luis Miguel, will sue the singer’s series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, José Pérez, one of the singer’s former managers, has gained relevance in the last chapters since they claim that he stole money from the singer.

The character played by Juan Ignacio Cane has also been blamed in the series for the accident in a concert that affected the hearing of El Sol, but all this has not pleased the real José Pérez.

Now that in chapter 7 of Luis Miguel, the series, it was ensured that José Pérez was responsible for having swindled Luis Miguel for several years, the true former manager of Luis Miguel came out to defend himself, this through his lawyer Carlos Ruíz .

In an interview with an Argentine program Intrusos, Carlos Ruíz announced that José Pérez will seek to sue Luis Miguel’s series for defamation, since he assures that what is shown in the Netflix production did not happen and that he never stole money to The Sun.

“José Pérez expresses feeling betrayed and offended by the negative and defamatory projection that they are giving to his image in the second season of the series.

This situation leads to legal action in the near future by virtue of the fact that he was not consulted by the production to use his real name or the content of the script, ”said the lawyer.

On the other hand, José Pérez’s lawyer revealed that what has been portrayed in Luis Miguel’s series has affected the family life of his client and that even one of the daughters of the singer’s former manager tried to take her own life.

“Dates and situations are projected that did not happen, that they consider defamatory and untruthful and that significantly affected their daughters, their family and José Pérez himself. One of them even thought of taking her own life. “

