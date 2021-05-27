José Peraza homered off his compatriot Germán Márquez- Major League Baseball

The Venezuelan of the Mets from New York, Jose Peraza, he homered off his compatriot Germán Márquez and commanded the victory of his team in Thursday’s doubleheader against the Rockies in the Big leagues (MLB).

The Mets they beat the Rockies 1-0 on the first of the doubleheader and the only run of the engagement drove her Jose Peraza thanks to that home run, which was his second in the current 2021 baseball season of Big leagues.

The victorious hit of Peraza came in the bottom of the third inning against his countryman Germán Márquez, who left a slider and the player of the Mets He did not hesitate to make hard contact to send her to the stands of Citi Field in a superb way.

That homer from today’s second baseman of the Mets he reached 379 feet and went 94.7 miles per hour, a superb slam that also helped him reach seven RBIs this season. MLB.

Here’s the home run:

After the injury of Jeff McNeil, the Venezuelan Jose Peraza is taking every opportunity with the Mets and with this home run it was enough to guide a new victory to the ninth of Queens in the current campaign of MLB.

Peraza He’s hitting .213 with 10 hits, two home runs and five runs scored in 47 at-bats in 2021.