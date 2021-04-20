José Mourinho takes his dismissal from Tottenham with humor

04/19/2021

On at 19:33 CEST

The Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, has taken his dismissal as Tottenham’s first coach with humor as shown on his personal Instagram profile, where has published a video in which a figure appears that emulates his figure with a wide smile in front of the media at the exit of the sports city of Los spurs.

The ex of Real Madrid, Manchester United or Inter, among others, has been dismissed on Monday morning by the London board after failing to draw against Everton on the final matchday. Tottenham have only achieved one victory in the last six games and the bad dynamics of the season have ended up marking the end of their stage.

The spurs They are seventh in the Premier League and their qualification for European competitions is very difficult looking ahead to the next season. What’s more, the blushing elimination in the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb It would also have been one of the triggers for this decision.

Eyes on the Carabao Cup

Tottenham faces the last stretch of the season focused on get the most points in the Premier League to try to get closer to the European positions and to defeat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Mourinho’s men eliminated Brentford in the semifinals 2-0, while Guardiola’s men defeated Manchester United by the same result.

After abruptly ending his stay in North London, José Mourinho has completed his ninth solo adventure on the benches of European football. Portuguese has managed Benfica, Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (in two different stages), Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham. In his curriculum they consist three Premier Leagues, two Champions League and one Europa League, among other trophies.