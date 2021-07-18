José Mourinho sad with elimination of Karim Benzema

07/02/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

Jose Mourinho he managed Benzema during his time as a coach at Real Madrid and admitted on talkSport Drive that he is saddened by the elimination of Karim Benzema in the Eurocup.

“He’s the reason I’m a bit sad that France didn’t pass because I think Benzema could be & mldr; Cristiano Ronaldo no, Lionel Messi no, Mbappé no & mldr; I think Benzema would finally get a chance to get in some golden ball or something. “

After six years of absence In the French team, Benzema was returning in great shape and eager, and that was demonstrated by the four goals he scored in the tournament before the Bleus lost in the round of 16 to Switzerland.

“He is an incredible player and he was playing very well, under great pressure, because when he returned to the national team he was under great pressure and he was fantastic,” added the coach.

Mourinho stated that one of his favorite goals of the tournament it was one of those Benzema scored in game 3-3. “His first goal (against Switzerland) was fantastic because Mbappé’s pass is not a good pass. Benzema is running and the pass is behind him.

“His touch with his left foot to put the ball in front of him to attack again, then the goalkeeper comes and makes a huge shadow and touches it with his left foot to the goal. Technically, it is an incredible goal from a brilliant player “, described the goal Mourinho.