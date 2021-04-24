José Mourinho is in the sights of two historical Europeans to return to the benches

Last week, el Tottenham officially announced the departure of Jose Mourinho after poor results in the second half of the Premier League, a week away from playing the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Despite this, one of the most historic clubs in the UK quickly contacted its agent, we talked about the Glasgow Celtic, only European champion in Scotland

However, it would not be the only team interested in the services of the Lusitanos, since, according to several Spanish media, the Valencia He has it on the radar, for which the next day they would contact his agent, Jorge Mendes.

The leagues are about to end and with this, the teams will take stock of what the year was, so the possibility of seeing Mourinho back on the bench next season begins to take hold.