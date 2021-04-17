José Mourinho fears a serious injury to Harry Kane

04/17/2021 at 12:29 AM CEST

Jose Mourinho – and all English football – fear a serious injury to Harry Kane.

The Tottenham forward left the game in Everton a few moments from the final whistle with what looked like an ankle injury.

Kane he had scored both of his team’s goals in a draw at Goodison Park.

But he left the party to just nine days to go to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City Y 58 days of the first game of the English team in the Eurocup.

Kane landed awkwardly while defending a corner kick and jumped up to clear the ball with his head.

After the game, Mourinho confessed that he did not know anything about the seriousness of the injury but said that “That is an answer that I also want as soon as possible but it is still too early. If he left the party, it would not be for nothing, it would be for something & rdquor ;.