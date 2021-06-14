José Mourinho cried with the case of Christian Eriksen; the Portuguese revealed moments of anguish

After the worldwide scare that caused the collapse of Christian eriksen in the Denmark vs Finland during Euro 2021 last Saturday, the former coach of the Danish midfielder, Jose Mourinho, revealed how he experienced the moments of anguish that happened while his former pupil at Tottenham was assisted by his teammates and the tournament’s medical staff.

Eriksen was resurrected on the pitch, ‘coming back to life’ thanks to a resuscitation with a defibrillator, receiving medical attention instantly after having vanished on the grass of the Copenhagen stadium, leaving dramatic scenes that traveled around the world in a matter of minutes.

The scenes that toured the entire planet reached the eyes of his former coach, José Mourinho, who revealed how he lived those shocking minutes full of uncertainty, ensuring that he only managed to cry and pray for his former player.

“I think it is a day to celebrate, not to be sad. It was much more important than football but at the same time I think it also showed the good values ​​of football. Love, solidarity, the family spirit. It wasn’t just about his family, it was about the football family. Soccer unites people ”, he expressed in an interview for talkSPORT.

The Portuguese admitted to crying over the heartbreaking scenes that could be seen in the Copenhagen stadium, assuring that this same feeling harbored millions of soccer fans, as a case like Eriksen’s ends up uniting the masses, thanking that today they can ‘smile’ because the player is alive.

