José Mourinho attacks the French team

07/14/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Jordi Pozo

Jose Mourinho never leaves anyone indifferent and this time it was the turn of the French team to receive, of whom the Portuguese coach has indicated in a statement in ‘TalkSport’ that his arrogance in the game has been the cause of his early elimination in the last European Championship.

“By being arrogant, France lost the opportunity to win a new Euro, to be world and European champions. Football punished them, and it was deserved“says the new Roma coach.

Mourinho also wanted to value the great talent that the French team has in its ranks compared to other teams, including with the finalists.

“There is incredible potential in this team. There is no possible comparison in terms of talent with other teams. better team than England, better team than Italy. “