José Moreno will not continue as manager of the Lara Cardinals

After almost three months that the 2020-2021 season of the Venezuelan Baseball League ended (LVBP), the Cardinals from Lara made official that Jose Moreno will not remain your manager.

After rumors and much uncertainty, finally the Cardinals from Lara made official the dismissal of Jose Moreno as his manager, this after having three seasons of the LVBP with the twilight ninth.

Now, after the departure of Jose Moreno, The team of Cardinals from Lara is tasked with starting the search for a new manager for the 2021-2022 season of the LVBP, it is expected and starting next October.

However, the organization of Cardinals from Lara announced that for the month of May they will appoint the new manager for the upcoming season of LVBP, so maybe they have candidates on the table to replace Brown.

With the greatest gratitude for so many years of dedication and achievements, we wish José Moreno the best of luck in his future endeavors. 🏆 Champion 2018-2019

🏅 Manager of the Year 2020-2021

Jose Moreno was linked to Cardinals from Lara for more than 20 years, counting his time as a player and his internship as a manager at the LVBP, being a leader who played three finals and was champion of the Venezuelan circuit in the 2018-2019 season.

Brown it leaves the Cardinals with a total of 98 wins and a .590 percentage in his tenure as manager.

