José Miguel Fandiño will fight in Germany

The Asturian fighter Jose Miguel Fandiño (15-8, 8 KO) returns to the ring, after his two losses to Maravilla Martínez (pictured) and to Willy Hutchinson.

The 36-year-old from Gijón needs a win to rebuild his career and attempt the national middleweight title.

He will face on Saturday April 24 in Nordrhein-Westfalen (Germany) the German Timo Rost (10-1-2, 3 KO), who in his last fight lost on points against veteran former world champion Felix Sturm.

Fandiño has fought outside of Spain four times with individual losses.