« Unfortunately there is a bad sign » Without hair on his tongue and with the lucidity that characterizes him, the former president of Uruguay José María Sanguinetti analyzed the decision of the Argentine government to intervene and expropriate Vicentin, one of the main companies in the agro-export sector.

« Today we have this huge question mark that we long for, we earnestly wish it could be cleared. This note from this Santa Fe company, in this agricultural area so dear to us, so wonderful in Argentina, which I admire for its producers, its silos, its machines, (we hope) can come out on top. Unfortunately there is a bad sign« , Remarked in dialogue with the journalist Carlos Pagni in the Argentine Odyssey program, which is broadcast on the LN + signal.

Sanguinetti emphasized the international repercussion caused by this advance of the State on private property. « It is not good », said. AND He recommended to the administration of President Alberto Fernández that he return « to normal » and not summon « the ghosts » again.

Those ghosts to which the president alluded are associated with the worst years of Cristina Kirchner’s two efforts that Uruguayans lived in their own flesh with very complex bilateral relations in the commercial and political spheres, with the conflict unleashed around the Río Uruguay for the installation of two pulp production plants. With the start-up of a third venture, this sector became one of the main engines of the Uruguayan economy.

« I had the reasonable hope that Argentina did not fall into the worst of those Kirchnrista governments that, for the Uruguayans, were really negative because they » entered « into commerce, attacked port activity and it was a really very painful situation, very complexshe recalled sadly.

Uruguay attracts investors

In this line, Sanguinetti explained that, unlike what is happening with Vicentin, in Uruguay there is « a policy of attracting investment » that, for example, caused the celuosa to become its « second export product ».

« It is a policy that we started and, happily, it became a matter of state and nobody has changed it. That is the other great lesson, the good thing that has been achieved is because of that continuity. So, let’s go back to normality and let’s not summon the old ghosts again, ”he advised.

For the former head of state of the neighboring country, the governments of Cristina Kirchner represented « a very sad time » for relations between Buenos Aires and Montevideo, but he noted that with the arrival of Alberto Fernández a certain « hope » was generated, since It is about someone who « was critical at that time » of the administration of the now vice president and « of the excesses that had been committed. »

Finally, Sanguinetti considered that Alberto Fernández is « an informed man, with legal capacity, but obviously involved in a political situation of which, it is an objective fact, he does not have his full or majority control. »

« It responds to a power in a political structure of which Mrs. Kirchner is important and both represent a very different line, » he closed.

According to what was communicated, and as happened last week, the citizens of Avellaneda, in the north of the province of Santa Fe, will mobilize on Tuesday to express their rejection of the government’s decision to intervene the Vicentin company, and move forward with the expropriation of it.