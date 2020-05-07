The President of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, and the CEO of the company, Ángel Vilá, have released a message three times to regulators, who must now approve the merger agreement of its UK subsidiary, O2, with Virgin. «The regulators have approved all fixed-mobile merger operations that have been raised so far, “they noted.

Telefónica and Liberty Global have announced this Thursday the merger of their respective subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, which will create the first operator by number of clients in the country, ahead of the old monopoly, British Telecom (BT). The ‘joint venture’ will add 43.6 million customers, by 43.2 BT. In addition, Telefónica will now be able to compete in the ‘quadruple play’ with BT and offer fixed, mobile, internet and pay TV. «It is a great day for us. Is the largest transaction in our history in times of confinement. An operation like this has not been done in the last year and in the United Kingdom, in five years, ”Álvarez-Pallete said during the presentation of results.

The operation is now pending approval by the regulatory authorities, of whom Telefónica does not have a good memory. It was the European and British authorities who prevented the merger of O2 with Hutchinson in May 2016.

Fearing a new impediment, the president of Telefónica has assured that the operation will go to Brussels and from there, it should be referred to the regulatory authorities of the United Kingdom, the CMA. “So far he has approved them all”Álvarez-Pallete recalled. “The operation makes all the sense in the world, it is good for the country and it is good for the companies. I have said it many times: 450 operators in Europe is not good, “he insisted.

The CEO, Ángel Vilá, has also twice insisted that “all the fixed and mobile merger operations like this one that we propose have been approved by the regulators quickly”. «It is the second merger between a fixed and mobile company which is raised in the UK. The previous one was the merger of British Telecom and EE in 2014, and passed without problems », he recalled. “Operations similar to ours have been carried out in many countries in Europe and all have been approved,” he repeated.

Great day

Telefónica’s management does not want anything to tarnish this operation, which they have defined as the “largest transaction in our history”. “This shows that we do not stop. Telefónica does not stop. In this time of confinement we have closed a great operation, “said the president.

Vilá explained that the operation began to be designed in the summer, when it was decided that Telefónica had to be in four markets mainly, the United Kingdom being one of them. At the November Council, we decided to consolidate with Virgin and it all started with a call between Álvarez-Pallete and the CEO of Liberty, Mike Fries, with whom I already had a relationship. In mid-December a contract was signed confidentiality.

On March 11 they saw each other in person in London for the last time and, from there, the acele accelerateddue diligence‘. The meetings were held by video conference with Denver, where the CEO of Liberty is domiciled.

Regarding the impact of the operation on the evolution of the stock, Álvarez-Pallete has assured that “the markets are distorted by the uncertainty generated by the current situation and, in addition, the operation was leaked to the press a few days ago and the stock had already reacted ». Telefónica lost 2.19% at 14.00, up to 4.19 euros per share.

Telefónica has decided keep the dividend expected 0.40 euros per share, although it will give shareholders the option to collect it in shares. The President has admitted that it is about getting a Greater financial flexibility for the firm in the face of the coronavirus crisis.