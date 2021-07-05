José Manuel Zamacona, leader of Los Yonic’s, died of COVID-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

José Manuel Zamacona died after several weeks in detention derived from its contagion by COVID-19. The Yonic’s leader lost his life this Sunday afternoon in his native state of Guerrero.

His family had recently asked the group’s followers for help through social networks to cope with the economic burden of weeks of intubation in the hospital:

“I ask my sisters and brothers, a prayer asking for the total restoration of my daddy’s left lung, together we can have the victory, we can do everything in Christ ”wrote a couple of days ago on Instagram his son José Manuel Zamacona Jr.

José Manuel Zamacona, leader of Los Yonics (IG: yonicsoficial)

The interpreter of songs like Pieces of me and But you are going to regret it was hospitalized almost a month ago and although in recent days he had evolved favorably and under medical supervision – even the hospital staff where he was admitted assured that he would be in recovery for approximately six months-:

“The Lord Jose Manuel Zamacona remains hospitalized. His state of health is still delicate; constantly observing slight improvements. His total recovery will be a process that will take an indefinite time ”.

However, the death of the artist, who also suffered from polio disease, has now been announced. This was reported by journalists specialized in the Mexican region and the ballad: “The romantic music of mourning for the death of a great, José Manuel Zamacona, leader and vocalist of Los Yonic’s Oficial. Rest in peace. He wrote “La chicuela”, for his part Gil Barrera, editor of TVyNovelas broke the news on Twitter: “José Manuel Zamacona passed away. Leader of Los Yonic’s. Music star who opened the group genre to the international market. He was vaccinated against # COVID19, but let his guard down, relapsed and lost his life. He leaves a great musical legacy, weighs on his fans and debts in the hospital “

One of his relatives, the producer and director Alfredo Dussauge also shared the news and his lamentation: “Gentlemen and companions, I inform you that sadly our friend José Manuel Zamacona just passed away” from Los Yonic’s. In peace rest our dear friend ”.

It was at the end of May that the Zamacona Chavarría family published a statement revealing the singer’s situation: “We inform that the man is hospitalized and under medical supervision. We appreciate your prayers, the expressions of affection and support ”.

And it is that the singer who had remained in Acapulco, Guerrero, would have participated on May 30 in the port in the closing of the campaign of Evelyn Salgado Pineda “La torita”, then a candidate for the governorship of that state, however by the time she arrived that date the artist was already hospitalized.

Some groups of the same gender expressed their condolences in the notification released by the group on its official website: “A hug from a distance, we are very sorry for this great loss”wrote the Grupo Mojado account. For their part, Los Flamers expressed: “Always our admiration for his desire for perseverance in life, we raise a prayer for his eternal rest.”

It transcends that on March 19, José Manuel made known to his followers that had agreed to the vaccine against the disease. The artist shared an image captured at the time of his vaccination: “I thank God for allowing me to reach this moment, I send you a hug and blessings for everyone.”

Los Yonic’s are an emblematic group of Mexican regional romantic music, They emerged in the 70s and their music spread throughout the American continent and part of Europe. To date they continued a current trajectory and in recent times José Manuel participated in the reality show Bailando por un Sueño on Televisa; Furthermore, the group recorded their hit Palabras tristes a duet with the Chilean Mon Laferte.

Source: Infobae