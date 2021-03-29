José Manuel Franco will be the new Secretary of State for Sports

The Government delegate in Madrid, Jose Manuel Franco, will be appointed new Secretary of State for Sports and will occupy the position that Irene Lozano has left vacant, which will go on the PSOE lists in the Community of Madrid, as party sources have informed Efe.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, has communicated his appointment to Franco this Monday and the appointment will be effective, in principle in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the day on which Irene Lozano ceases in office.

Franco took the reins of the Government Delegation in Madrid in February 2020 and took over from María Paz García Vera.

Lush, who took over from María José Rienda as president of the CSD at the end of January 2020, was presented last Thursday as number five on the socialist list headed by Ángel Gabilondo for the elections on May 4 in the Madrid community.

Currently, José Manuel Franco is Secretary General of the Socialist Party in Madrid.