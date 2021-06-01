José Manuel Franco: “We want there to be an audience in the promotion playoffs”

Jose Manuel Franco, Secretary of State for Sports, spoke this Monday about the possibility of the public entering the stadiums in the playoffs for promotion to The league Yet the ACB, in addition to predicting the percentage of the public that will be able to attend the games next season. All this in the delivery of the Gold Plate of the Royal Order of Sports Merit (ROMD) to a Barcelona Women which won the Copa de la Reina last Sunday in Butarque.

«Our purpose is that there are spectators in the promotion playoffs of the League and the ACB. In addition, we hope to start the new season with an audience. Not with the stadiums completely full, but with a good percentage, “said the Secretary of State for Sports at the High Performance Center of the Higher Sports Council, with the presence of the staff and coaching staff of Barcelona and the president Joan Laporta.

Praise to the Barça Women’s triplet

Barcelona Femenino beat Levante last Sunday in the final of the Queen’s Cup (4-2). Lluís Cortés’s players already have a historic treble in their hands after winning the Iberdrola League and the Champions League. This Monday, José Manuel Franco gave them Gold Plate of the Royal Order of Sports Merit (ROMD): «It is an honor to present you with this gold plaque in recognition of your sporting career and your contribution to Spanish women’s football. For me it is also an honor to have received the signed shirt, I will keep it with the admiration and respect that you deserve ”, Franco assured.

Likewise, the Secretary of State for Sport spoke about the future of women’s football: «Betting on women’s sport is betting on a modern society. We will have a budget of 14 million euross. I encourage you to feel like protagonists of this new time for women in sport. I hope and I am convinced that more successes will come soon “, said José Manuel Franco at the High Performance Center of the Higher Sports Council.