José Manuel Franco, Secretary General of State at the Forum, optimistic

06/02/2021 at 10:36 AM CEST

This Wednesday Jose Manuel Franco, Secretary of State for Sports, has participated in the forum “PRO, Industria y Deporte & rdquor ;.

And where he has been very ambitious regarding the role of Spain in the Tokyo Olympics. “I am convinced that we will surpass the 17 medals of the last Games in Rio & rdquor ;. Although he wanted to highlight that it is very difficult to achieve medals and that it is a success to reach the finals and get diplomas. And in this regard he is also convinced that “they are going to reach many finals and obtain many diplomas & rdquor ;.

The Secretary of State is also convinced “that the worst for the world of sports has passed & rdquor ;, and has taken his chest out of” the ability to organize Spanish sports events where, in the midst of a pandemic, we have demonstrated civic behavior “.

The public in the stadiums

The issue of the public in the stadiums has been other of the issues that have been addressed at the table. In this regard, Jose Manuel Franco,

“I understand the reservations from the Ministry of Health regarding the return of the public to the stadiums. That is why it has been chosen to allow only in those places that were in phase one. And more now that we are dating. Health comes first & rdquor ;.

Although the Secretary of State for Sport also “understands the contradictions of the people when seeing how we have seen fields where the public has entered the stands & rdquor ;.

Regarding football, he highlighted its “role of tractor in the world of sports & rdquor; and that is why it is in football where they have “started with professionalisations & rdquor ;. In reference to the recognition of women’s football as a professional.

Also Frank has highlighted the supportive role of the king sport & rdquor; football is very supportive but we want it to be a little more & rdquor ;.

End discrimination against women in sport

Jose Manuel Franco has highlighted that the Sports Law is in its final phase, as it was announced yesterday in Congress. Regarding women, he has been forceful in denouncing that there continues to be “discrimination against women in the world of sports. Only in 2 of the 65 federations are they run by women. We must end this discrimination not only sports but also directive or technical & rdquor ;.

Ancelotti he is the ideal coach for Real Madrid

Finally he made reference to the return of Ancelotti. Remember that he has been “a successful coach for Real Madrid. It is true that six years have passed, with other players, but he is the ideal coach for this situation & rdquor ;.