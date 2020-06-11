The Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has appeared this Wednesday as a defendant before judge Carmen Rodríguez-Medel. The magistrate investigates him for the commission of an alleged crime of prevarication by allowing the manifestation of 8-M despite the risk of contagion by coronavirus. The line of defense followed by the delegate has been clear: throw balls outside. Judicial sources consulted by OKDIARIO have confirmed that Franco has argued that he allowed the demonstration to be held because “the health powers are not from the Government delegation, but are from the Community of Madrid.”

In addition to blaming Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the feminist demonstrations held in the capital of Spain, she has stated that “she had no reports or notification warning against stopping the concentrations.”

Franco has arrived at 15:05 hours to the Courts of Plaza de Castilla to explain to the judge why he allowed mass gatherings, ignoring the indications of European organizations that advised him not to hold massive events due to the high risk of the virus spreading.

The statement took place a day after the head of Investigating Court number 51 had inadmissible the appeals filed by the State Attorney and the Prosecutor’s Office and refused to annul the case, as requested.

«I do not consider myself responsible»

Upon his departure, the Socialist delegate has shielded himself that “there was no element, at that time, that would lead him to prohibit the exercise of a fundamental right.” However, the Civil Guard reports show the opposite, as well as the coroner attached to the Court who assured that the “hecatomb” was foreseeable. José Manuel Franco added: “It is not proven under any circumstances that the increase in cases that occurred on 9-M had to do with the 8-M demonstration, among other reasons because health experts know that the contagion takes time to manifest more or less 14 days ».

We must remember that the increase attributed to the celebration of the demonstration is not the one registered on March 9 but on March 23 when the contagions in Madrid shot up to 21,531, a 2,064% increase regarding the 8th of that same month.

Does not give in to pressure

Judge Rodríguez-Medel, has not yielded to pressure from the Dolores Delgado Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney who requested the case file, and refused to grant their requests to close the case against the Government delegate in Madrid. .

He denied the defenselessness of the delegate that the Advocacy wielded and explained how he has made the novelties of the instruction available to him. In the 17-page resolution, to which OKDIARIO had access, the magistrate confirmed the “difficulties” that the officers of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard have been facing at the head of the investigation and stated that “there were reluctance ».

Calls from your Delegation

Several officials from the Madrid Government Delegation acknowledged to the Civil Guard that they had been in charge of calling various protesters to ask them to cancel them voluntarily. The orders, they said, came from the delegate.

Officials admitted that those calls were not recorded, as should be done with “all” that are made. But these, they revealed to officers, were not “regular calls.” This is how it appears in the second report delivered by the Civil Guard to the judge.

In the first report commissioned to the Civil Guard by the judge, eight conveners admitted having received so-called “imperatives” on the part of the Delegation of the Government of Madrid so that they canceled motu proprio the marches.

All of them scheduled for just after 8-M. Marches that the Government did not want to be held, but avoided recording the calls.

For this reason, the instructor will also question – but as a witness – the Secretary General of the Government Delegation, Fernando Talavera; the director of the Technical Cabinet, Luis Maria Sanz, and the director of Citizen Security, José Luis Correas.

Calls with “firmness” and “insistence”

As it appears in these new proceedings presented this Monday by the investigators of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Madrid Command, in the week prior to the decree of the state of alarm the Madrid Delegation called with «certain firmness» and with «insistence manifested » various protesters calling for them to cancel them. In addition, they urged them to send them by email a letter announcing the call, so that it was recorded that it was on the initiative of the convenor.

This Thursday it will be the turn of the organizers who received calls from the Government delegation to cancel the concentrations that would take place a few days after the celebration of Women’s Day, which brought together more than 120,000 people in Madrid alone.