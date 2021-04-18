José Manuel Díaz conquers the Tour of Turkey, Cavendish wins the last stage

04/18/2021 at 3:33 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish José Manuel Díaz (Jaén, 26 years old) he has been proclaimed the final winner of the Tour of Turkey once the eighth and last stage between Bodrum and Kusadasi has finished, of 160.3 kilometers, in which the British Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck Quick Step) won, for the fourth time.

A triumph carved out of effort and uncertainty for José Manuel Díaz, excited at the finish line, hugging and kissing all his teammates, whom he thanked for their help. The Andalusian signed the victory of his life, and gave his French team, Delko, an unexpected success.

Diaz cried with joy, while Mark Cavendish showed another type of satisfaction after taking the fourth stage, sprinting, at full speed, in the umpteenth duel with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix), whom he beat on the line, with a time of 3h.24.38. This race has been the one of the “return” of the “Express of Man”.

A special, unforgettable victory for the cyclist from Jaén, his first general in professional cycling. As an amateur he won the Valencia Memorial in 2016, then a stage in the Tour of Rwanda in 2020, until the Turkish takeoff. He took the queen stage of montala in Elmali, where he donned the leader’s jersey until the final finish line.

“It was a very difficult stage to control, with many attacks, but in the end I achieved a very important victory for the team and my future. I started racing 5 years ago, but I have not yet exploited my conditions, I am not like Egan Bernal, who won the Tour de France when he was 21 years old. I’m going slower, “Diaz said at the finish line.

Díaz took the podium accompanied by Australian Jay Vine (Alpecin Fenix), just 1 second, and Argentine Eduardo Sepúlveda (Androni Giacottoli), 6. Fourth was the Colombian Jhojan García (Caja Rural).

In the top 10 were two other Spaniards, Delio Fernández (Delko), seventh, and Garokoitz Bravo (Euskaltel Euskadi), tenth.

The last stage came alive with a getaway of 10 riders, including a man from the leader José Manuel Díaz, his compatriot and Galician Delio Fernández (Delko), seventh overall at 33 seconds.

The chase with favorable wind was fierce by a platoon that saw a double danger in the presence of Delio, since the next best classified was the Italian Alesandro Tonelli, at 2.30 in the general. The Alpecin men pulled alongside the Androni, filing time as Mountain Prime approached, the second and last difficulty of the stage, with the summit 20 from the finish line.

At 27 of goal the escape was canceled, but there was more battle with another expedition of 3 men, the champion of Spain sub’23 Javier Romo (Astana), the Colombian Jhojhan García (Caja Rural), fourth overall and the Italian Danilo Celano.

The trio reached the last slope 4 from the finish line with a few seconds, but in the face of the danger of Jhojan García, just 25 seconds behind the leader and by the desire of the sprinters’ teams, the adventure fell apart.

In the final stretch Jay Vine fell, knocked out, which paved the final triumph of Diaz. The men of the Norwegian team Uno X sprinted, Philipsen responded, and Cavendish finished. In goal the happiest was a Spaniard, José Manuel Díaz.