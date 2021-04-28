José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre praises the great moment of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

The former coach of the Mexican National Team, José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre assured that the good start to the season he had Javier “Chicharito” Hernández It is not surprising, since it is only necessary that he is in good shape to regain his scoring nose.

“It is not that we have to wait for him. We know that Chícharo is a player who, being fit, will be in the goal,” said Chepo in an interview for Marca Claro.

The former technical director of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, highlighted that Javier Hernandez You need to continue in a good way and take advantage of all the opportunities you have against the rival frame.

HAT-TRICK by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, yes, I think he’s back and hopefully he avoids the call from Funes Mori pic.twitter.com/hEJbaYksYx – Alan Lara (@alanlarav) April 25, 2021

“Suddenly the clearest is going to fail you, but he’s going to score rare goals, he’s going to be insisting because that’s the way he is, like good scorers: they aren’t always on the ball and they won’t always score, but they uncover, put two by two, by three and get racked and score a lot of goals; that happens to all the players around the world, “he said.

