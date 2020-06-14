The former Spanish NBA player José Manuel Calderón, current member of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), explained this Sunday that the NBA project to end the season in Orlando is a few days from closing and that it will be key to control the movements in the « bubble » that they will have Players.

« The difficult thing is to get everyone to agree. It was going to be impossible, both for the teams and for the players. Everything is about to be closed. There were many issues to consider. The medical part, then the competition and then where and when the virus was going to leave you. We have studied all the possible scenarios and we have been shaping it, « he said this Sunday on Radio Marca.

‘Calde’ He acknowledged that it has been a busy day until the intention to gather 22 teams at Disney World Orlando was announced this week to restart the suspended season due to the coronavirus pandemic on July 31. « There has been everything, every week everything has changed so much. We have all gone from ‘this is canceled to hope that yes.’ The ignorance has made everyone have doubts about everything. Each state had a different confinement, » he said.

« The good thing we have is that the NBA cannot make changes without us and neither can we without them. There is an agreement to be reached. The NBA presents a format and the players have to vote for it. Everyone abides by that vote and moves forward. The group itself, no matter the stars, everyone has their vote, « he added.

« The issue of going to see the family would have to come back with tests, go back to quarantine before entering the bubble or whatever we want to call it, on campus. What we are trying to avoid is that people do not enter or leave. When everything is closed for next week it is about reducing the risk to the maximum. Having everyone with the negative tests and controlling who enters that campus the risk is going to decrease a lot, « he explained.

On the other hand, Calderón He pointed out that all the logistics and sanitary details are « being finished ». « The good thing is that there is still time until everything starts, » he said, not wanting to think about the start of the next season, which was discussed about the possibility of December 1, until they close the current one.

Finally, the former ACB player was « delighted » with the format and return of the Endesa League for next week. « I am delighted. After all we have been through, the format was the least of all. Returning was a sign that things are better for everyone and it is positive, » he added, regretting the racism that « should be eradicated » and that it is coming back. to be a reason for social upheaval.