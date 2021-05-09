José Manuel Cabalero Bonald dies

The poet José Manuel Caballero Bonald, Cervantes prize of the year 2012, has deceased at 94 in Madrid.

Caballero Bonald is one of the most outstanding contemporary voices in Spanish literature and a prominent member of the Generation of the 50s with Francisco Brines, Carlos Barral, José Ángel Valente, Claudio Rodríguez, Ángel González, José Agustín Goytisolo and Jaime Gil de Biedma.

Poet, novelist and essayistCaballero Bonald was born in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) on November 11, 1926. From a Cuban father and mother of French aristocratic descent, he studied Philosophy and Letters in Seville between 1949 and 1952 and nautical and astronomy in Cádiz.

He published his first collection of poems, Divinations, in 1952, after having obtained with him a second prize in the Adonáis Prize. Two years earlier he had won the Silversmith for Poetry.

It was Spanish Literature teacher at the National University of Colombia and at the Center for Hispanic Studies of Bryn Mawr College.

It was literary director from Editorial Júcar, deputy director of Papeles de Son Armadans and worked at the Lexicography Seminar of the Royal Spanish Academy. He also ran a record label and edited an Archive of flamenco singing in 1966, consisting of a monograph and a series of on-site recordings.

His career as a novelist began with Two days of September (1962; Brief Library award), which was followed by Ágata’s eye of the cat (1974; Barral award, which he resigns, and of the Critics), All night they heard birds pass (1981), In the casa del padre (1988) and Campo de Agramante (1992), which have been repeatedly reissued and translated into different languages.

He is also the author of the memoir books Time of lost wars (1995) and The habit of living (2001) which is subdivided into a third part, Olvidos postponed in a joint edition entitled La novela de la memoria (2010).

His complete poetic work it is included in the volume We are the time we have left. He has also published various books of essays and travel chronicles and has made different adaptations of classic Castilian plays, among them Abre el ojos, by Rojas Zorrilla, Don Gil de las calzas Verdes, by Tirso de Molina, and Fuenteovejuna, by Lope. de Vega, released respectively in Madrid in 1978, 1994 and 1998.

It was President of the Spanish session of the International PEN Club, a position from which he resigned in 1981, and in 1998 he created the Foundation that bears his name. In his honor, the Caballero Bonald International Essay Award was instituted in 2004.