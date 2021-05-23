José Luis Trabal / Proud of his ward Pedro Vicente

(Photo: Supplied)

Puerto Rican coach José Luis Trabal went back into the ring (last Friday, May 21) to be in the corner of boxer Pedro Vicente (7-2-1-2 knockouts). That day Vicente faced Mexican boxer Alexis del Bosque (17-5-1-9 knockouts).

After 8 rounds of much action, the judges declared the fight a draw. In a very emotional gesture, Trabal expressed words of praise for Vicente on his FACEBOOK account, which we shared with you:

“Thank God at home and I’ll just say, Pedro Vicente has always been proud of you, but seeing you this week full of happiness plus such a positive vibe made me feel even more proud. Seeing that nothing erased your smile or your good spirits, made it clear to me that God is working in you. You took your action where you took your word. Always with your good humor and wavering with everyone there, but making it clear that you were not going to harm anyone. Just do your job and give a good show, but above all both your rival and you came out healthy ”.

“Regarding the decision, I know that you took it well because the most important thing for you was that you and Alexis could get home healthy so that they could see their families again. thank you for all the teachings you gave me without your knowing it. I will always be in your corner to take care of you, protect you and guide you while God does not allow them. I love you my champion ”.

“Thanks to The Boxing Showcase for the excellent work done, the great opportunity and the treatment that was first class. Oscar Uribe Castañeda I hope to see you soon in Puerto Rico to hesitate for a while ”.