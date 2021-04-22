José Luis Torcida passed away – Espabox

Julio Gonzalez

This morning he passed away Jose Luis Torcida at 78 years of age of natural death. He was one of the best boxers that Cantabria has produced in its history. José Luis Torcida, a magnificent boxer in his time and a great trainer after his professional career.

Always attentive and cordial, he helped the team as much as he could ESPABOX, something we will never forget.

He was born in Santander on December 21, 1942. As a child he felt an enormous attraction to boxing and began in 1959 in the amateur field, where he spent three years playing 69 fights (59-6-4). He reached the final of the Madrid Lightweight Spanish Championships in 1961, losing against Enrique Levy. He was seven times International with the Spanish team and runner-up in the Military world.

His first coach was Elisha Aja, which was maintained throughout his professional career. He made his professional debut on September 14, 1962, at age 19, in Santander, facing Elías Vázquez, whom he beat on points.

Then Torcida’s career is curious, for almost five years he did not dispute any important title despite facing the best national boxers, even defeating important men, such as Luis Aisa, Manolo Calvo, González Ribeiro, José María Madrazo, José Cabrera and Tony Ortiz.

In 1966 he had the opportunity to contest the national super lightweight title on September 17 at the Plaza de Toros de Santander, which was filled with ten thousand fans to witness how his countryman snatched the crown by points from the Galician Jose Gonzalez Ribeiro. The evening was organized by the businessman José Luis Losa, in the company of the Cantabrian Federation chaired by Mr. Ignacio Viota.

In October of that year, the Federation appointed the young Cordovan Tony Ortiz as an official candidate, who had already faced Torcida with a points defeat in the same scenario in which he had won the national title. On November 11 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid, Torcida was overcome by the great Tony ortiz and gave up the title in the eleventh round of the fight.

José Luis Torcida and José Legrá

After the loss of the title, Torcida would continue fighting for three years, in which he again faced great national boxers. Again against Jose Legrá, Miguel Velazquez, or the scotch Ken buchanan, which was at the gates of the continental title. This would be the first time in his career that he left Spain to fight and in which he came to reply to the Scotsman, losing on points.

In his last fight, about to turn 27 years old, Torcida disputed the European title and showed his courage and forcefulness when fighting against a champion like Bruno Arcari, the Italian who would later win the world title.

It is true that the final blow that knocked out Torcida in the fifth round was an illegal blow, when the Spanish was on the ropes with half a body out of the ring.

As a professional, he played 65 fights with 47 victories (7 before the limit), 11 defeats and 7 void fights, achieving a Spanish super lightweight title.

Rest in peace the great champion. Ten bell rings in his honor.