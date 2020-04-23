Source: Yahoo

Baby José Luis leaving the IMSS Hospital with his father

José Luis, an 18-day-old baby, is the first born to a woman with COVID-19 in Mexico.

This was announced by the General Hospital of Zone No. 1 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Saltillo, Coahuila, after the newborn had respiratory complications.

The little boy was born by caesarean section the past April 3, at 36 weeks of gestation, where “it was necessary to set up a special operating room, because his mother was in extreme gravity and who unfortunately lost his life six days later in the same hospital,” the IMSS said in a statement.

The head of the Pediatrics Headquarters, María Gabriela González Yruegas, explained that “the baby could have been infected, not within the mother, but once when she was born, in the environment where she was, because she was a transmitter of the virus.”

The miracle baby

According to the IMSS, since the mother’s admission, the medical team provided specialized care and prevented the minor from contracting COVID-19, which is why they called him “miracle baby”.

After birth, little José Luis received specialized care from an anesthesiologist and pediatrician.

In this IMSS hospital he remained 18 days, “Some of them very serious, first in an isolated area that was specially prepared for their care, and later went to neonatal intensive care when COVID-19 was ruled out,” the institute explained.

When he no longer needed assisted breathing, he gained the necessary weight to be able to leave the hospital.

“Thank you for the superhuman effort you made to allow the miracle of my son’s life, José Luis, because that is what his name will be, José Luis, as my wife wanted, because that was the name of my father-in-law, who also died a little more than one month ”, indicated the father the minor.

“José Luis came out in the arms of his father from HGZ No. 1, a fact that gave moral strength, living hope and new encouragement to all those who day by day struggle to fight the battle during this health emergency,” said the IMSS.