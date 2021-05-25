José Luis Perales reveals in ‘El hormiguero’ the reason why he decided to suspend a tour of America

The anthill began the week with the visit of José Luis Perales. The singer, who hasn’t stepped off the stage in decades, will resume his Baladas tour for a farewell, paused by the coronavirus, on July 28 and where it will withdraw from them at the end.

“I am happy to start the tour again, we will go throughout Spain, the United States and Mexico, in total 70 concerts. Even with 76 years old, music is a real drug for me, “said the guest, who told Pablo Motos that “I am already vaccinated with Pfizer, I am missing a dose, but the truth is that neither good nor bad, nothing has happened to me”.

Perales surprised the presenter and viewers of the Antena 3 program with the reason he canceled a US tour in the ’90s: “The album with the 30 best songs was very successful and my manager told me that that summer we were going to do everything, even a tour of America“.

“At that time I was working with ceramics in the basement workshop of my house in Cuenca., where I spent hours and days stuck there. I did not want to know anything about anyone because I was passionate about that, “said the singer.

And he remembered what he said to his representative: “I’m sorry, but I’m very busy making Roman pots. ” Noted that “I did not do concerts that summer and no one understood it except Manuela, my wife. “He also commented that at present” I am making porcelain, which is very grateful for modeling. “

You forgot a song at a concert

Another of the anecdotes of his career that Perales highlighted in El hormiguero was that “concerts create a great tension for meBut I play with the advantage that people excuse me I go out with a lot of nerves and the first song I sing nervous since I started in this“.

“It happened to me once at my first concert in the United States, I forgot the text, I went blank and the audience cheered me on so effusively that I remembered. What I have never done has been to put the microphone to the spectators so that they could sing a song from which the lyrics have disappeared “.