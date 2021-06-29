José Luis Moreno arrested for alleged fraud and criminal organization

José Luis Moreno, one of the best known television producers in our country, He has been arrested for alleged fraud, money laundering, property lifting and criminal organization. The 1 has given the news of the operation led by the Civil Guard.

In the case, that it has been named Titella (puppet in Catalan, referring to his facet as a ventriloquist) according to El Confidencial, more than fifty people would be involved and it would comprise a network of international companies that Moreno and his partners used to divert credit benefits and thus prevent them from being claimed.

This network of more than 700 merchants allegedly served to get hold of the loan money and the companies worked to prevent the lenders from claiming the money. The scam figure is believed to exceed € 50 million. The investigation has been gathering evidence for two years to initiate the arrests.

List of defaulters

The producer of ‘Here there is no one who lives’ appeared a few hours before on the list of large debtors of the Tax Agency with more than one million euros of debt from one of its companies, Kulteperalia, and 1.5 million euros from De Alba Adriatica. His latest project, the ‘Glow & Darkness’ series, with an international cast that includes names like Joan Collins and Denise Richards, has accumulated a lot of delays and problems.