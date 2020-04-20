Within the crisis experienced by the coronavirus, the management of José Luis Martínez-Almeida Commanding the Madrid Mayor’s Office is one of the great news. To the PP politician he has been implicated, collaborating in the delivery of material, in the distribution of food to the most disadvantaged or visiting those who fight on the front line, but always, with the philosophy of the Cholo Simeone of which it presumes ‘his’ Athletic.

And is that the mayor of Madrid is a fervent follower of the rojiblanco team, and as a good fan of Atlético it follows the ‘cholista’ philosophy that has been established for several years on the banks of the Manzanares. Every day Martínez-Almeida takes advantage of his presence on social networks to send messages of encouragement, unity and strength to all the inhabitants of the city, although his words can be extrapolated to all the Spanish.

Some canes with friends -being Mahou or Alhambra, I don’t care-

Eat with the family

The afternoon at the Wanda -and still suffering, what else? Be that as it may, that Sunday you yearn for today, there is only one way that I will return: stay home. And go back to. We will be back Good morning Madrid – José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) March 29, 2020

Hello Madrid, how are you? Fighting until the end”. «And this is Madrid, fighting all as one». “Let no one come down, no one stop shooting.” “We will resist, we will win.” These are some of the harangues and messages of strength that Martínez-Almeida has sent to all the people of Madrid. Slogans that could well be signed by Simeone himself.

Colors do not matter for Martínez-Almeida in this fight against the coronavirus. The block is the important thing. Madrid society. Everyone has to go to one to defend the city that welcomes everyone regardless of its origins. From the defense of the inhabitants of Madrid staying at home, to the attack of the toilets who seek to score the goal to Covid-19, passing through the center of the field of the distributors, supermarket employees, etc. who fight for the good of all. Each person is just as important and that is why he has proposed that the San Isidro Gold medal be for “the people of Madrid”.

We are already close. Let no one let go of the rope.

Let no one stop shooting.

Let no one stop fighting.

Let no one stop believing. Good morning, Madrid. # Todosalarábien pic.twitter.com/hrkWydzGq6 – José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) March 27, 2020

And as we have said in the previous paragraph, colors do not matter, neither sports nor political, in this ‘war’ against the coronavirus. In an emotional letter in Marca he made it clear when he compared this situation that Spain is going through with the final of the Champions League that Atlético lost in Lisbon. “Madrilenians must stay with a teaching from that night, both those who won and those who lost. It is that united, we are unbeatable », wrote.

Also, a few days ago, on April 17, it was his birthday. A special date for all the congratulations that came to him. Public and anonymous people wished him a good anniversary, in addition to praising his management of the coronavirus crisis. But among all, a very special one, that of Paulo Futre, one of his idols, who wanted to send him a loving message from his confinement in Portugal.

This was my first birthday present … and what a gift. Thank you so much, idol! – José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) April 17, 2020