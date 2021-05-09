José Luis Higuera celebrates Chivas anniversary and fans destroy it

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are on long tablecloths this Saturday, May 8, celebrating their 115th anniversary, for which they have received messages from former players, clubs, footballers and managers, although some were not so well received, as happened with Jose Luis Higuera.

Through his Twitter account, the former manager of the Sacred Flock He dedicated a few words to the club in which he spent four years, assuring that it was an honor to have been part of its history.

“Happy 115th anniversary Chivas an honor to have been part of that unique history”

Happy 115th anniversary @Chivas an honor to have been part of that unique story – Jose Luis Higuera B (@ JLHB33) May 8, 2021

Given this message, the fans of the Sacred Flock went over to “Tío Higuera”, because they still do not forgive him for situations such as the departures of Matías Almeyda and Rodolfo Pizarro, in addition to criticizing what for them was a bad management of the rojiblanco club.

He made a multi-champion team. First level reinforcements (Gullit, Gallo, Pulido, Pizarro, Orbelin) arrived Almeyda. Then I don’t know what happened to him, he sold and ran to everyone, but what he did is appreciated. – AGRAZ (@ AAgraz1) May 8, 2021

And for the fans it was a real headache that you were in the institution. – Arqnoldo Arredondo (@ arqnoldo71) May 8, 2021

It is the part of the story that we do not want to remember. No problem. – Dr. Langosta R16 ® (@drlangosta) May 8, 2021

For us it was a martyrdom, you bastard, it’s good that you went off to steal elsewhere, I hope I never come back ✊ – Fernando Chávez (@ fernanchavez25) May 8, 2021

