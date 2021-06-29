in Football

José Luis ‘Guero’ Real rules out going back to work for Chivas or another Liga MX team

The former coach of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, Jose Luis ‘Guero’ Real, spoke in an interview for Los Campamentos and assured that after his experience in the teams, he would not work for any of them again, a decision he made.

In an interview with the W Deportes program, Real spoke about various topics and among them, the situation of José Juan Macías, whom he knows about the basic forces of the Herd.

Also read: MX expansion league: Atlético Morelia announces Martín Barragán as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

“I have already made the decision not to work at any club again.” The now Fox Sports commentator said exclusively.

Guero Real has worked as Technical Director, basic forces coach and as part of the Board of some teams.

His last position on a team was as Director of Operations at the Red Devils of Toluca, a position he held from February to October 2019.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Elena Vesnina goes to the 30th final of Wimbledon

US Requires Reporting of Assisted Driving Car Accidents