José Luis ‘Guero’ Real rules out going back to work for Chivas or another Liga MX team

The former coach of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, Jose Luis ‘Guero’ Real, spoke in an interview for Los Campamentos and assured that after his experience in the teams, he would not work for any of them again, a decision he made.

In an interview with the W Deportes program, Real spoke about various topics and among them, the situation of José Juan Macías, whom he knows about the basic forces of the Herd.

“I have already made the decision not to work at any club again.” The now Fox Sports commentator said exclusively.

Guero Real has worked as Technical Director, basic forces coach and as part of the Board of some teams.

His last position on a team was as Director of Operations at the Red Devils of Toluca, a position he held from February to October 2019.

